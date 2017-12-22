West Kelowna suspect nabbed after break and enter

Dale Christopher MacPherson was arrested by police in Calgary

A break-and-enter suspect has been nabbed in Calgary.

West Kelowna RCMP is confirming Dale Christopher MacPherson, identified by police as the suspect believed to be responsible for Dec. 4 brazen daytime break and enter to a Glenrosa home in West Kelowna, has been taken into custody by police in Alberta.

On Dec. 4, shortly before 2:50 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of an interrupted residential break and enter to a home in the 3400 block of Turnbull Road in West Kelowna, according to the RCMP.

Police learned the break and enter suspect produced a weapon when confronted by a local area resident. The suspect, who had since been identified as 32-year-old Dale MacPherson, did not physically injure the man and fled the area on foot, according to the RCMP.

“RCMP can confirm that Dale Christopher MacPherson, wanted on several outstanding warrants for his arrest, had been taken into custody, on Dec. 20, by authorities in Calgary Alberta,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

