Gauge Estabrook. (Kelowna RCMP)

West Kelowna teen missing again

Gauge Estabrook was last seen in West Kelowna on Friday, May 12

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old West Kelowna boy.

Gauge Estabrook was last seen in West Kelowna on Friday, May 12 just after noon.

He is Caucasian with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. Gauge is 5-foot-2 and weighs 120 pounds.

Gauge was also reported missing on May 3, and was found on May 6.

Anyone with information which may help to locate him is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2023-25647.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

