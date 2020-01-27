West Kelowna temporary shelter opens for people experiencing homelessness

The shelter opened last Friday and is able to accommodate up to 40 people

The shelter opened up on Friday, Jan. 24 for people experiencing homelessness

A 40-bed temporary shelter has opened up at 1160 Stevens Road in West Kelowna, according to West Kelowna Shelter Society (WKSS) operations manager Kevin Hill.

Hill said the shelter opened on Friday, Jan. 24 and is currently accommodating more than 10 people.

Amenities at the site include modular trailers, which are equipped with bunks, showers and toilets for people experiencing homelessness.

The shelter became a reality back last December when BC Housing and the City of West Kelowna locked down an appropriate location for the site.

While the shelter is now up and running, it opened up around three weeks later than anticipated.

The shelter is being run by WKSS and BC Housing expects it to be open until the end of March.

According to a 2018 Point in Time Homeless Count, 72 people were identified to be experiencing homelessness in the City of West Kelowna.

