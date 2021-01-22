West Kelowna to choose architect for design of new city hall, library

The project is projected to cost $18M by the time it is completed in winter, 2022

Preliminary designs of the new West Kelowna city hall, which is about to begin the design phase. (City of West Kelowna)

The design of a new city hall and library in West Kelowna is projected to cost about $1 million.

In addition to centralizing numerous city services, its goal is to create a place where learning, heritage and culture are celebrated.

Staff’s recommendation to council (Page 42), which will be reviewed on Tuesday (Jan. 26), suggests council award the $953,120 design contract to Johnston Davidson Architecture (JDA).

In the 2021 Capital Budget, which is set to be adopted in the spring, council allocated up to $2,000,000 for the design of the new hall.

The 45-year-old Vancouver company specializes in the design of fire halls, as well as healthcare and community-focused projects across Western Canada.

READ MORE: West Kelowna council approves loan bylaw to finance new city hall

The architecture company was one of eighteen companies that responded to the proposal request. JDA is one of four firms on the table for council to review.

Since incorporation in 2007, the City of West Kelowna has waited to build its first city hall, which is projected to cost up to $18 million.

The new facility will include both a city hall and a new Okanagan Regional Library, located on a site in the Westbank Centre near the City’s Johnston Bently Memorial Aquatic Centre. The MLA and MP responsible for serving West Kelowna may also work out of the new building, which will not be privately owned. The existing skateboard park in this area is also anticipated to be transformed and enlarged in the future.

City Hall will measure 30,000 square feet, and the Library will measure 15,000 square feet. The city will not be paying for the new library.

Throughout the design, the City will be collaborating with Westbank First Nation, and hope to incorporate Indigenous art and culture.

“It is our collective hope that the civic centre is a catalyst for greater placemaking and vibrant community development in the Westbank Centre area,” said staff.

Site preparation is expected to start in spring, 2021. Construction is expected to be completed by winter, 2022.

READ MORE: Help design West Kelowna’s newest park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council