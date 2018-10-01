West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

Newest tenant of the Snyatan Shopping Centre announces arrival

A West Kelowna big box store that’s had two tenants come and go since its 2011 opening is about to get new life.

Home Sense, the Canadian housewares arm of the Winners family of stores, is moving into the corner shop of the Snyatan Shopping Centre in Westbank, joining a dollar store, Winners and several restaurants, among others. The move-in was announced in June, but it wasn’t until this week that the company was ready to hang a sign, announcing its imminent arrival.

READ MORE: FUTURE SHOP CLOSES

When the Snyatan Shopping Centre opened, the first tenant in the large corner building was Future Shop.

It closed in January 2013 along with sister stores across the country to “reduce unnecessary costs, eliminate redundant operating systems and to optimize its real estate strategy to reflect a more changing retail landscape,” according to a company press release at the time. The store had just opened in 2011.

In 2014 Wholesale Sports announced it would be moving in.

It lasted until September 2017 when it closed along with 11 other stores across Western Canada.

“There were numerous external factors that led to this decision including… the continued shift to online purchases, and an overall slowing of consumer discretionary spending as a whole, Carole Kitchen said, president and CEO of UFA, in a press release from the time.

READ MORE: WHOLESALE SPORTS CLOSING

“The orderly wind down of Wholesale Sports will allow UFA to focus on its core business of agriculture and petroleum.”

Anthem properties in conjunction with the WFN opened the shopping centre. Snyatan means “a gathering place.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids
Next story
Lake Country council to consider affordable housing project

Just Posted

West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

Newest tenant of the Snyatan Shopping Centre announces arrival

Lake Country men reunite four years after nearly fatal crash

Stanley Schibler was recovering from a recent liver transplant in his Beaver… Continue reading

Beat the Mondays: Kelowna travel columnist to offer something to daydream about

Meet our new travel columnist. She’s continually on an adventure and now she’s sharing each step.

Lake Country’s proposed fire hall a ‘Taj Mahal,’ says critic

One Okanagan city is getting a new fire hall, but the move is not without controversy

JUNO Award nominee’s The Fortunate Ones come to Kelowna

The folk duo will play on Tuesday night

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores

Dispute settlement mechanism has been used in softwood talks

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

U.S. president cheers new USMCA trade deal, heralds end of NAFTA era

President Donald Trump said that the tension between the U.S. and Canada is over

Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team

Parts of B.C. to see winter-like snow storms

South Coast of B.C. to be hit by rain

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month

Most Read