Bottoms up: West Kelowna getting new craft brewery

Lakesider Brewery will open later this year after approval from city council

West Kelowna city councillors gave unanimous support on Tuesday night for a new brewery at the redeveloped Lakeview Village mall along Anders Road.

Lakesider Brewing now plans to build a three-level, 900-square-foot patio at the location for customers.

Despite the approval, city planning manager Brent Magnan said there are still concerns from the public over the amount of parking stalls that the brewery will require at the mall.

“A variance of an additional 33 parking stalls (at the mall) is probably one of the largest we’ve seen. Demands for parking at the site are still unknown,” said Magnan.

“If there was an overflow of parking at the site, the only natural place for overflow would be at Anders Hall. That municipal building is already challenged for parking already.”

READ MORE: New Kelowna brewery, Jackknife, green-lit by council

Even with the traffic issues, councillor Jason Friesen said there were more positives than drawbacks with the project.

“I think this is a great addition to the Lakeview Heights community,” said Friesen.

“Like other coffee shops, restaurants and public… this space will be a gathering place for residents.”

Councillor Carol Zanon also voiced her support for the project.

“We’ve seen one other pub in our neighbourhood that has received tremendous community support,” said Zanon.

“This is definitely the way to go.”

Lakesider Brewery plans to open up for operation later this year.

