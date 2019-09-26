West Kelowna to get stronger police presence

The new rural police officer is expected to start by year’s end

West Kelowna will soon have a stronger police presence.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced yesterday at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention in Vancouver that one new rural police officer will added to the integrated West Kelowna Detachment by the end of 2019.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, also in attendance at the event, said the added member is much needed on the Westside.

“We were extremely pleased to hear that the Minister is adding one new regular rural member to the provincial detachment anticipated by the end of the year,” Milsom said.

“Increasing the number of rural police officers begins to address the continued need for rural police services as the greater Westside continues to grow.”, suggested Milsom.

In other UBCM news, Milsom met with Ministry of Finance staff yesterday to express his desire of getting West Kelowna out of the province’s speculation tax.

The Ministry has received West Kelowna’s speculation tax submission and West Kelowna residents will receive analysis of their submission by year’s end, Milsom notes.

The UBCM Convention is being held from September 23 to 27 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

