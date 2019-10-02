Two new playgrounds are coming to West Kelowna (file photo)

West Kelowna to install two new local playgrounds

The playgrounds are expected to cost around $165,000

It will soon be easier to find a playground in West Kelowna.

The city has announced its plans to begin installing two new playgrounds at local parks — one at Shannon Woods Park in the Shannon Lake neighborhood and another at McIver Park in the Glenrosa neighborhood.

READ MORE: West Kelowna schools get new playgrounds

The city has said in a statement that the playgrounds will be equipped with swings, slides, monkey bars and other amenities.

While the city expects the playgrounds to be fully installed by mid-November, they’ve said that portions of the parks could be closed temporarily while construction gets underway.

According to the city’s website, it’s estimated that the playgrounds will cost $165,000.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

Just Posted

Rockets’ boast the most WHL alumni on NHL opening night rosters

Carsen Twarynski is the latest Rockets player to crack an NHL roster

Proposed trail connecting Peachland and Lake Country back in the spotlight

West Kelowna and Peachland mayors met ministry officials to discuss the Trail 2000 project

Warriors drop 7th straight, look for bounce back this weekend

West Kelowna plays back-to-back games in Penticton starting Friday night

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation into disappearance of hunter

Gordon Solloway left home on Sept. 26 for a short hunting trip

West Kelowna gas pipe relocation impacts local facilities

Two public parks and a boat launch are being impacted by the construction

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

One man reportedly shot inside Penticton residence

Investigation has led to ‘heavy police presence’ outside a residence on Maple Street

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Strong medical support boosts Vernon swimmer from ‘four months of hell’

Racked with pain training for 55+ BC Games, Dave Poggemiller rebounds with help to win eight medals

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Man wanted by Vernon police on sexual assault charges

Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two separate charges of sexual interference and sexual assault

Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

Most Read