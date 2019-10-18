Three new bus routes have been implemented in the West Kelowna area (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

West Kelowna transit facility at capacity

A new bus garage is on the horizon

The City of West Kelowna will need to build a new bus garage in order to keep up with demand for more public transit options, according to a city report.

READ MORE: Poll: Changes coming to West Kelowna bus routes

Jerry Dombowsky, programs and transit manager, said the current facility is at capacity and as a result the city has begun looking at possible locations to build a new one.

“We have reached our capacity at our existing transit garage. With the held over funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure program, a new garage is on the horizon,” said Dombowsky.

“We have started a jointly funded study for proposed sites. We need to provide a greater detail of cost estimates at the federal and provincial funding level.”

Dombowsky said the creation of three new bus routes has been well received by the community and proves there is demand for the services.

“The Shannon Ridge service has been something long awaited by local residents and so far, the routes have been well received,” he said.

Forty new bus stops are also being constructed along the new routes in various West Kelowna neighborhoods. Service along the new routes started on Sept. 1.

A final transportation strategy across the Central Okanagan is anticipated to be completed by next year.

