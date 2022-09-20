West Kelowna Votes 2022: Carol Zanon

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Carol Zanon – Incumbent councillor

If elected, how do you think that council should manage growth, development and attainable, affordable housing in West Kelowna?

I think that council can manage growth responsibly in addition to constructing new roads, sidewalks and trail systems, building a water treatment plant, and a city hall/library building. We must balance the demands of catching up on the infrastructure deficit, coping with our current needs and planning for the future. I encourage new business, employment opportunities and economic development. These measures should help make living costs reasonable.

Housing is attainable for some, however, as the average price had success with emergency and supportive housing for our homeless a single-family home in West Kelowna hovers around the one million dollar mark. It is affordable only for a few. I would encourage densification along Highway 97, and a diversity of housing forms.

Comparable-sized cities offer over 200 social housing units while we have about 400. We have had success with emergency and supportive housing for our homeless. I would advocate for collaboration with others for needs-based housing for low-income families and seniors.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility to help address street and property crime in West Kelowna?

One of the pillars of the current Strategic Plan is to foster community safety and well-being. The RCMP reports to the city show that the crime rate is lower than in Kelowna. I support the planned increase of three new officers, community policing volunteers and the Neighbourhood Watch Program.

What steps do you think that council could take to improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in West Kelowna?

I am enthusiastic about the forthcoming Official Community Plan and the Transportation Master Plan. They are positive steps towards improving transit and traffic issues. These plans, coupled with a realistic budgeting process will give direction for infrastructure design and construction. Another bridge across the lake is years away, so I would press for streamlining Highway 97 through Kelowna, replacing the Westbank Centre couplet and more transit choices.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

Ben Stewart, our MLA listens and works for all of us.

