West Kelowna Votes 2022: Jasmine Jane Naaykens

Jasmine Jane Naaykens – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth, development and affordable housing in West Kelowna?

A:

If elected I will use my time to implement processes and procedures that will allow our highly educated city staff to adequately act on behalf of our citizens while expediting development. This would allow us to reduce costs and create opportunities for housing of all kinds to be built within the vision of the official community plan. Bringing ancillary costs down while ensuring savings are passed onto home buyers.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility to help address street and property crime in West Kelowna?

B:

Council facilitates public opinion to develop a median that will decide how our tax dollars are spent regarding, funding the municipal police (RCMP), our community policing programs, and our victim services unit. Our council should be making data-driven decisions on how those dollars are spent and report results back to the community.

These steps should provide confirmation of positive progress, raise awareness, and grow our sense of community to reduce our street and property crime.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in West Kelowna?

C:

Step 1. Identify problem areas and prioritize by public safety.

Step 2. Creatively solve issues in the short term while awaiting engineering to survey and finalize proper infrastructure.

Step 3. Address final solutions and roll out plans for funding and construction.

The city and council need a tiered development structure that would address the growth of new neighborhoods with multiple points of access and address existing accessibility issues, redevelop the city core and highway light structure which currently impedes flows through downtown, and continue to improve our neighborhood’s internal commercial hubs.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

Kelsey Serwa is a freestyle skier who won a bronze medal in the 2010 Winter X games at the age of 21. In the following season she came first despite her dramatic crash landing. Bouncing back from her injury she went on to win silver in the 2014 Winter Olympics. Two years later she suffered a knee injury that made her consider retirement. She persevered and won the gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics for the Canadian ski cross team. Kelsey Serwa’s determination and resilience have taught me that I can overcome any hurdle despite my age.

