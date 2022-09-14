West Kelowna Votes 2022: John S. Martin

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for West Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking them for their response to three specific issues in their community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

John S. Martin – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth, development and attainable, affordable housing in West Kelowna?

Enticing developers to build in West Kelowna is not a problem. What council needs to do is manage a supply of all levels of housing by educating developers on the needs of this growing city, especially in terms of perpetual affordability. Smaller and denser housing allows for starter home attainability and will attract young families to our city. New families give new growth, new ideas, and new demographics to the workforce benefiting all sectors of the city.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility to help address street and property crime in West Kelowna?

Developers should always take into consideration public safety measures such as exits, sidewalks, bike lanes, and lighting. Presently, there appears to be a ‘free for all’ system at play, lacking in forethought. There are also numerous infrastructure projects in the same area –paralyzing many sections of the city and testing the patience of residents. West Kelowna cannot be fixed or grown overnight. Like anything, it is a gradual process that must be done with prevailing wisdom.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in West Kelowna?

Community-style policing has always been at the forefront of my belief for preventing these types of crimes. The case being is prolific offenders become better known, the crime committed is a recognized pattern, and police become educated about the hotspots in the community.

We also have to address the court system. The catch and release system prominent in our courts has huge consequences to public safety. The offender recognizes the lack of consequences for their crime, which in turn frustrates police in knowing the offender will, in short time, be off the hook and out repeating the offense again. It’s a wicked cycle and sadly, without consequences, petty crime can lead to bigger and more aggressive crimes.

I have canvassed over 2,500 residents and listened to many complaints about the traffic situation on our roads, especially Highway 97, a provincial road. Light syncing seems to be absent from this highway. It appears that when travelling the speed limit, you hit every red light! Talk about increasing carbon imprint! When approving road changes, council has to understand the consequences of that change, present, and future.

New developments require multiple exits to major thoroughfares. This allows for the splitting of traffic to the closest exit and decreases the impact and congestion on a single road. All new developments should have a mandatory multiple exit strategy based on house population.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

I don’t like to play favourites but I had the pleasure of meeting and being entertained by musician/songwriter/singer Andrew Allen of Vernon at a party this summer. A very nice person and great music. Thank you Allen!

City CouncilMunicipal election