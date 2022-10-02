West Kelowna Votes 2022: Rusty Ensign

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for West Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Rusty Ensign – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth, development and affordable housing in West Kelowna?

A:

Growth should be managed by encouraging more density in the Westbank Centre to encourage more of a people place where everyone can walk to the amenities and improve transit ridership. Growth is contributing to the Highway 97 gridlock. Our council must lobby the province to reinvest in our community. With the growing amount of tax revenue, we send to the province we deserve investment in our community. Development should not be overcharged for offsite improvements that should be done with DCCs. Double dipping approvals prevents them from being feasible. This reduces the lot supply and drives up prices. Housing investors for short-term rentals and Air BnB must be regulated and enforced. We have been paying speculation tax to the province for three years, with nothing in return for affordable housing.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility to help address street and property crime in West Kelowna?

B:

Add more RCMP to the city budget. Have the province add more rural RCMP members. It’s not fair that we subsidize policing outside our city. Stop this absurd catch-and-release program. Through the Southern Interior Local Government Association have a motion approved then through UBCM lobbying the province to have the court system enforce harsher penalties!

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in West Kelowna?

C:

Facilitate a Highway 97 master plan whereby first the bridge goes to alternating lanes and the Abbot light is removed. Have a long-term frontage road plan on both sides of the highway from Daimler to Boucherie. An interchange at each. Remove the other intersections. Six-lane Dobbin Road with one underpass and no lights.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

Justin Schultz. I’ll never forget the hometown midget call-up score an overtime winner in the Warriors’ first season. Then go to the big leagues!

