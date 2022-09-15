West Kelowna Votes 2022: Sylvia Dawn

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for West Kelowna council in the 2022 municipal election, asking them for their response to three specific issues in their community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received

Sylvia Dawn – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in the district?

I think up until now seems to me that these contractors are coming in and they’re telling the city what they’re going to do. I think it’s time the city told them what we need because it’s not happening. I realize that because of our issues here on the west side hat our resources, and tax base is pretty limited. Council has done a fine job I think of raising that up, but I think it’s time to look in a direction that we really need to go, and that’s affordable housing.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility to help address street and property crime in West Kelowna?

I think the police have more than their hands full, and until they change the laws and we don’t have these prolific offenders being released continually, we’re always going to have that problem. So it’s got to start at the top. It’s a tough subject, but one that somebody’s really going to have to take charge and do something with because I feel sorry for the police. It’s a revolving door. We can’t keep going the way we’re going.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows and road infrastructure in West Kelowna?

I think Boucherie Road should definitely be improved. With Highway 97 I think having an extra lane for fast transit is not the answer. I think we need another perimeter highway that’s on Crown Land. I think we need another bridge and that it should be a toll bridge in order to pay for all these structures. I think that’s the only way we could go. They’re building (the city) and people will come, but you have to have the infrastructure in place.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

The one that comes to mind, but she’s not living on the west side, is Maxine DeHart. I admire her tremendously. I think she has done more for the area than a lot of people. So I have a lot of respect for her and I just think she’s fantastic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilMunicipal election