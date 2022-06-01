West Kelowna wants public feedback on Community Centre

West Kelowna residents still have time to help shape the future of the Mt. Boucherie Community Centre.

The city wants the feedback as it begins to transition the facility back to the community in time for its 50th Anniversary in 2024. A feedback questionnaire is available until June 20, and input will help inform the facility plan to restore the interior of the building.

The centre was repurposed as a temporary city hall in 2008, and the original intent was to use it as such for only five to 10 years while money was saved for a new city hall. The city has approximately $700,000 in reserves for the renovation project, and no new tax increases are required.

City staff is working on the transition, including a needs assessment for recreation staff and office space, identifying needed renovations, conducting public engagement on programming and amenities, a vision for future expansion, and creating a concept plan to share with council and the public.

A questionnaire is available on the City of Kelowna website. Printed copies are available at city hall by calling 778-797-1234.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

City CouncilCity of West KelownaCommunityRecreation