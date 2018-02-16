Collin Crabbe appeared before West Kelowna city council last August to call for improvements to farm worker housing.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

West Kelowna wants public input on farm worker housing

Survey launched to gauge reaction to proposed changes to the rules

West Kelowna has launched a survey to seek feedback on proposed changes to existing regulations for temporary and permanent farm worker housing.

The survey can be completed online at westkelownacity.ca/farmworkerhousing. Paper copies can be picked up at city hall and returned in person or by mail at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2T6, emailed to dev.services@westkelownacity.ca, or faxed to 778-797-1001. The deadline to submit completed surveys is March 9.

West Kelowna is currently reviewing and drafting potential changes to temporary and permanent agricultural worker dwellings following a resident’s presentation to council last August.

Collin Crabbe expressed concerns regarding alleged non-compliance issues related to temporary agricultural worker dwellings and the appalling conditions some foreign farm workers were being forced to live in on West Kelowna farms.

Crabbe told council his wife had to fight off a female intruder, believed to have been farm worker who was high on drugs, when the woman tried to enter their home. He showed council pictures of terrible living conditions on a farm in his Scharf Road neighbourhood.

Following Crabbe’s presentation, council asked staff to review various municipal and provincial regulations for permanent and temporary agricultural worker dwellings, propose amendments and seek public feedback.

The proposed changes include regulations that align with regional and provincial standards.

The recommended bylaw amendments and survey feedback will be presented for council’s consideration at a future public meeting.

To learn more, please visit westkelownacity.ca/agriculturalhousing.

