West Kelowna Warriors add more depth to roster

The West Kelowna Warriors Jr. ‘A’ Hockey Club has announced three new recruits following the conclusion of its 2020 training camp.

Forwards Damon Jugnauth (’03) and Felix Trudeau (’02) and goaltender Jay Thomson (’01) will remain with the Warriors this season.

Jugnauth, 17, spent the last two seasons playing with the Edge Prep School in Calgary (CSSHL). The 5’10”, 160-pound forward scored 12 goals and registered 27 assists for 39 points in 36 games played. Damon is the older cousin of current Warriors defender Tyson Jugnauth who resides in Kelowna.

“Damon provides a high level of compete, speed and has a great shot,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

“Damon was a clear stand out at our ID camp and I can’t wait to see what he does this season.”

Trudeau, 17, spent the past season with Northwood School(USHS) in Lake Placid, NY. The six-foot-one-inch, 180-pound forward scored 30 goals and 35 assists for 54 points in only 55 games played. Trudeau is also committed to the University of Maine (NCAA).

“I think Felix is going to be an exciting player for fans to watch this season,” said Ferguson.

“He plays with speed, has excellent hockey IQ and a natural ability to put the puck in the net.”

Thomson, 19, spent last season with the Calgary Canucks (AJHL). The six-foot-one-inch, 181-pound goaltender Has spent two seasons in the AJHL and came into camp looking to earn a spot on the team.

“Jay is a goaltender who is technically very sound and has an exceptional work ethic,” said Ferguson.

“Jay has come to West Kelowna looking for an opportunity in camp and has earned a spot through his play this past weekend.”

