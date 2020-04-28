West Kelowna Warriors netminder Johnny Derrick looks back at the net after his team was eliminated by the Penticton Vees. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

West Kelowna Warriors support foodbank with takeout event

Warriors to donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order over $30 at a selection of local restaurants

The West Kelowna Warriors are teaming up with the Central Okanagan Food Bank to help out both local restaurants and raise money to provide meals for those in need.

On Thursday, April 30, the Warriors will be donating $10 to the food bank for every order over $30 placed to one of 11 participating local restaurants.

The participating restaurants are as follows:

  • Kelly O’Bryan’s
  • Murray’s Pizza
  • Kekuli Cafe
  • Sammy J’s
  • Chopped Leaf
  • Il Mercado Social Kitchen
  • Boston Pizza
  • Original Joe’s
  • C Lovers
  • Bamboo Chopsticks
  • Gasthaus on the Lake (Peachland)

The fundraiser will be active from 4 p.m. until close for each restaurant on Thursday night.

