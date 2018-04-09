West Kelowna Warriors to hold candlelight vigil for Humboldt

Those who attend the 6 p.m event are asked to wear their favorite team jersey

The West Kelowna Warriors will be holding a candlelight vigil Thursday for the Humboldt Broncos.

The community is invited to join the team as they pay their respects to Humboldt in the courtyard at Royal Lepage Place.

“This has impacted all of us profoundly so lets support each other but mainly the town of Humboldt,” reads a Facebook post from the Warriors.

The tragic bus crash Friday in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos’ hockey club hit far too close to home for Rylan Ferster, the head coach and GM of the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors.

He was not only born and raised in the prairie province, he played with the Broncos as a 16-year-old rookie during the 1985-86 season.

Ferster also played three years with the Nipawin Hawks, the team the Broncos were travelling to play in an SJHL playoff game when their bus collided with a truck, killing 15 of the 29 people on board.

“I’ve been on that road many times, I know exactly where it happened,” said Ferster, who was born in nearby Prince Albert, Sask. “It’s been tough. I can’t imagine what it’s like for people back home. I know how I feel two provinces away and it’s just devestating.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people back home and they’re reeling, some of them can’t even talk about it,” Ferster said Sunday. “It’s horrific on so many levels.”

Those who attend the 6 p.m event are asked to wear theirfavorite team jersey, no matter what sport they play.

