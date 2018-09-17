West Kelowna water park to close for the season

Summer is coming to an end and so is the water park fun

It’s the final week of summer and with the cooler temperatures and shorter days, the Okanagan Kids Care Spray Park is closing the season.

The children’s water playground, located in Westbank Centre Park at the end of May Street, will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Kids Care Spray Park is free to use and offers 20 motion activated pieces of equipment including geysers, hoops, shower towers, and water cannons.

The park’s conserves water by treating it on-site and then recirculating it through the equipment.

