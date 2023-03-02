West Kelowna water treatment plant completion delayed to fall 2023

‘The entire team is working diligently to deliver this project as quickly as possible’

Continued supply chain issues, labour shortages, and inflationary pressures are pushing completion of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plan to fall of this year.

City council received an update on construction progress on the 24-acre site at the end of Rosewood Drive during its Feb. 28 meeting.

“The entire team is working diligently to deliver this project as quickly as possible,” said Allen Fillion, director of engineering and operations. “Everybody understands the importance of this project.”

Fillion noted that the current construction climate remains challenging with COVID-19-related supply chain interruptions, a shortage of skilled labour, and inflationary pressures.

“We had one piece of equipment come from Sweden that ended up in North Korea and finally landed in Vancouver five months later than anticipated,” he said.

Completion of the plant was originally projected for the spring, and the building envelope and roof are finished.

“So now really the focus is just on everything is there we need to get it all installed and get it up and running,” added Fillion.

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant under construction. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

Coun. Rick de Jong said he was appreciative of the work done by staff and added he understands the frustration of residents that the plant isn’t finished.

“I get these boil water advisories myself, we’re all eager for the water treatment plant to come online, but we need to recognize that everything is being done to expedite the process as much as possible.”

The project is the largest undertaken by the city, with a budget of up to $75 million, and once complete will serve 18,000 residents. Fillion said the plant is tracking to remain on budget, which impressed Coun. Rob Freisen.

“I deal with construction every day and in the last year or so have yet to see a project that’s on schedule, and very rarely do you see one on budget, he said.”

“The fact that you can stand up there and say we’re going to be on, or very, very close to budget is phenomenal.”

Transmission mains construction, to connect the plant to homes, has started back up on Westlake Road.

Work on Menu Road is scheduled to begin again in mid-March.

