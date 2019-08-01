West Kelowna White Spot vandalized

The vandalists smashed windows and platers overnight

White Spot located in the Westbank Shopping Centre in West Kelowna was vandalized Wednesday night.

Police say restaurant employes said a pair of planter boxes were knocked over, and a window to the business had been smashed causing hundreds of dollars in damages.

Police say at this time they do not believe the vandalists got inside the business and there is no word if anything was taken.

RCMP encourages any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident that may be of assistance to the investigation to contact the West Kelowna Detachment at 250-768-2880 and cite police file number 2019-46756.

