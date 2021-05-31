Goats Peak Winery has revised its plans, replacing a proposal for a lighthouse with one for a concrete tower. (Contributed)

West Kelowna winery withdraws lighthouse plans

Instead, Goats Peak Winery will look to erect a concrete tower with viewing platforms

Updated plans for a new West Kelowna winery no longer boast a lighthouse.

Instead, Goats Peak Winery is now proposing a concrete tower with viewing platforms that will give patrons a view of the city.

The revised plans go to the West Kelowna’s agricultural advisory committee on Wednesday evening (June 2).

Monette Farms purchased the property at 2789 Highway 97 South in 2019 with the intent to develop a 12-acre estate vineyard and winery called Goats Peak Winery. So far, the winery has planted almost nine acres of vines.

To serve as a landmark for the site, the owner initially proposed a 35-metre lighthouse, which was met with mixed reactions from the community and city council. Concerns raised were largely regarding the lighthouse design, not the height of the structure, according to a report from city planners.

The redesign opts for a concrete tower, still standing at 35 metres, with viewing pods pointing towards Okanagan Mountain Park, Mount Boucherie, and across the lake to Kelowna’s wine district. If it eventually garners city council’s approval, it would be West Kelowna’s tallest structure.

“The applicant feels the building’s unique design and height will become a landmark for the City of West Kelowna and create a destination for tourists to visit,” reads the report.

The matter will come to West Kelowna city council for deliberation in the future.

READ MORE: West Kelowna's new city hall, library will feature 4 storeys

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna sued over developer fees

City of West Kelowna

