Sharon Sander and Tamsen Cruikshank admire the decorated Christmas trees at the annual Mission Hill Family Estate Winery Festival of Trees opening night in 2018. (file photo)

West Kelowna winery’s Festival of Trees returns

The fundraiser for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation will return for a third year Nov. 22.

Mission Hill Family Estate winery’s Festival of Trees is coming back for a third year.

The annual fundraising event at the West Kelowna winery has become a holiday fundraising tradition and will once again raise money for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Festival of Trees will run from No. 22 to Jan. 4, kicking off Nov. 22 with with an open house from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the winery.

READ MORE: Festival of Trees returns to West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery

For a minimum donation of $2, guests will enjoy mulled wine and hot chocolate, a variety of food stations, family-friendly entertainment, featuring the Mt. Boucherie Secondary School Jazz Band and Choir, performer Derek Joel, and more.

Santa Claus will also make an appearance, and families will have an opportunity to have a festive picture taken with him for a minimum $10 donation.

“Mission Hill Family Estate is thrilled and honoured to once again host Kelowna’s Festival of Trees,” said Darryl Brooker, president of Mission Hill Family Estate.

“The life-saving work performed every day at B.C. Children’s Hospital is an evergreen cause that has benefited countless families across the province. Everyone at Mission Hill looks forward to celebrating the season with our guests, and once again bringing attention and much-needed funds to the festival’s incredible beneficiary.”

