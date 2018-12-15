West Kelowna women fatally injured in parking lot collision.

A truck reportedly stuck the woman while crossing the street

The RCMP are continuing to support the BC Coroners Service after an elderly woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of a pedestrian involved collision Saturday morning in West Kelowna.

At 11:09 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a business complex located in the 2300 block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna. Police confirmed that the operator of a black Ford F150 pickup truck collided with a pedestrian while executing a left hand turn in the parking lot.

The pedestrian, an 83-year-old West Kelowna woman, sustained severe injuries.

“Tragically, she was pronounced deceased by emergency first responders at the scene,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

The driver, a 34-year-old West Kelowna man, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation, now being led by the BC Coroners Service, is continuing at this time.

Witnesses of this motor vehicle incident with more information are urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

