West Kelowna woodworker gets creative to help charities during COVID-19

Jeff Collins builds and designs furniture and will donate 50 per cent of the sales

West Kelowna woodworker Jeff Collins will be making custom pieces, with half of the proceeds going to a local charity. (Jeff Collins)

As work decreases and more people are staying home, some people are taking the time to be creative and

That’s what West Kelowna woodworker Jeff Collins is doing.

Collins owns a custom repair and improvement business, however with the current pandemic, work has significantly slowed down for him — which means more time on his hands.

So, he took to social media and asked the community what kinds of furniture and pieces they wanted to see and buy, so he could donate 50 per cent of the sales to an organization helping in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s funny because I’ve always wanted to make things out of (wood) pallets but it never hit my top priority, because I’m always like ‘well, I’ve got other stuff I need to do that’s more important for my house or my business’. The opportunity just never made it to the top of the list, but now I’m stuck at home and it seems like a good time for this now,” he said.

Collins said he plans on donating to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna or to Third Space Life Charity. He said another option was to find a way to get the money directly to some of the frontline workers.

“There are so many potential charities to donate to and I haven’t hammered it down yet, but if anyone in the community has an idea, please let me know,” he said.

Currently, he’s started work on a few pieces and once those are done and he’s been paid, he’ll make the donations.

If you want more information on Collins and the services he offers, visit his website.

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

READ MORE: Kelowna couple writing tribute song to health care workers

READ MORE: Elizabeth Fry, Kelowna Women’s Shelter collaborate on COVID-19 response campaign

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus