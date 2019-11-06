West Kelowna works to end Lakeview area water quality advisory

Lakeview System users have been under water quality advisory for 39 of last 51 days

The City of West Kelowna will be doing maintenance work along several roads this week in an attempt to end a water quality advisory for the city’s Lakeview System.

Lakeview System users have been without a clean water supply since Oct. 7 — or almost a month — due to high levels of turbidity that have been found in the city’s infrastructure.

In an attempt to clear accumulated sediment from local pipes, crews will be flushing water mains around the system along Shannon Lake Road, Shannon Way and Tallus Ridge areas over the next several days.

The city said Lakeview System users should exercise caution while using their water as the construction work goes on.

“Water main flushing involves running water at a high velocity to remove accumulated sediment from pipes; and, Lakeview System users may experience discoloration in the water while flushing is underway,” stated the city.

“Should residents notice discoloration after flushing is completed in an area, they are advised to turn on their cold tap until the water runs clear.”

Clean water has been a consistent issue for Lakeview Water System users over the past couple months. In total, users have been under a water quality advisory for 39 of the past 51 days.

Adding to the frustration, four water quality advisories/boil water notices have been issued for residents on the westside of Okanagan Lake in the past couple months.

The city claims it will advise people once the advisory can be removed. Meanwhile, impacted residents can get free water at the bulk water station located at Asquith and Shannon Lake Road.

