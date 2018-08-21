Locarno will preform at the West Kelowna World Music Festival Photo:Facebook

West Kelowna World Music Festival arrives Saturday

The family friendly event will be free

Take in live talent from around the world in a free showcase of music, dancing and singing at the West Kelowna World Music Festival Aug. 25, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park.

The 2018 World Music Festival Lineup:

· Locarno with Ostwelve

· Krystal Withakay

· Ezra Kwizera

· The Meliponas

· Solstice Creation

Check out more about the artist’s at www.westkelownacity.ca/WorldMusicFestival/.

And for the kids, Interior Savings presents the FunZone with interactive music and culture sessions taking place between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Kids, caregivers and the young at heart are welcome to explore First Nations interactive storytelling, instruments from various cultures and fun literacy activities from the Okanagan Regional Library.

Related: West Kelowna’s Music in the Park concert series wraps up Friday

Vendors will be on site for those wishing to purchase food and refreshments.

West Kelowna World Music Festival will wrap up another great summer filled with free events at Memorial Park since the end of June, including: Music in the Park, hosted by the City of West Kelowna, produced by Creative Okanagan and presented by Re/Max; and, Westside Daze, hosted and coordinated by the Westside Celebration Society. The City of West Kelowna thanks all volunteers, staff and sponsors who work to continually enrich the community’s culture and pride.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares
Next story
Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Just Posted

Viva la garagiste, small Okanagan wineries thrive at festival

The Garagiste North “The Small Producers” Wine Festival stands out in the smoke

West Kelowna World Music Festival arrives Saturday

The family friendly event will be free

Rogers Hometown Hockey to make a stop in West Kelowna

West Kelowna to be one of 25 locations that featured during NHL broadcasts in the upcoming season

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Spokane man enlists 500,000+ box fans to blow wildfire smoke back to B.C.

Spokane man Caleb Moon says he’s had enough with smoky skies from B.C.’s forest fires blanketing his city

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Forest fuel work needed to slow wildfires, B.C. premier says

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joins John Horgan for tour

Most Read