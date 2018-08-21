West Kelowna World Music Festival arrives Saturday

Take in live talent from around the world in a free showcase of music, dancing and singing at the West Kelowna World Music Festival Aug. 25, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park.

The 2018 World Music Festival Lineup:

· Locarno with Ostwelve

· Krystal Withakay

· Ezra Kwizera

· The Meliponas

· Solstice Creation

Check out more about the artist’s at www.westkelownacity.ca/WorldMusicFestival/.

And for the kids, Interior Savings presents the FunZone with interactive music and culture sessions taking place between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Kids, caregivers and the young at heart are welcome to explore First Nations interactive storytelling, instruments from various cultures and fun literacy activities from the Okanagan Regional Library.

Related: West Kelowna’s Music in the Park concert series wraps up Friday

Vendors will be on site for those wishing to purchase food and refreshments.

West Kelowna World Music Festival will wrap up another great summer filled with free events at Memorial Park since the end of June, including: Music in the Park, hosted by the City of West Kelowna, produced by Creative Okanagan and presented by Re/Max; and, Westside Daze, hosted and coordinated by the Westside Celebration Society. The City of West Kelowna thanks all volunteers, staff and sponsors who work to continually enrich the community’s culture and pride.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.