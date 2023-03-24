West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road to be busy with construction of multi-use pathway

Construction is scheduled to start the week of April 17

Construction on the Boucherie multi-use pathway in West Kelowna is scheduled to start the week of April 17.

A staff report indicates the on-street works on Boucherie Road will be done by a contractor in four sections, with the first phase being done between Montigny and Gregory roads. Construction should be completed by June.

The section between Ogden and Montigny roads will be done next, requiring a detour which will be in place on weekdays from approximately mid-June to late August. It will be open to through traffic during evenings and weekends.

After the Labour Day Weekend, the contractor will complete the section in front of Quails’ Gate Winery which will take about six weeks and require single-lane alternating traffic.

Off-street works will be done by city crews starting in late March along The Hatch Winery frontage.

Construction is expected to take approximately six weeks and will be followed by work on the Quails’ Gates property, which is scheduled to take approximately two additional months.

“This will be a unique path that not only connects our community but provides beautiful scenery for users as it passes through the two wineries,” the report states. There will be no on-street impacts associated with the construction.

In addition to the multi-use path, the corner at Boucherie and Montigny roads will be realigned to address significant safety concerns.

The project will also include roadside barriers between Green Bay and Mission Hill roads to prevent vehicles from leaving the roadway onto the embankment.

Council approved the $3.7 million project during budget deliberations in January.

READ MORE: Boucherie Road upgrades ‘too risky to delay’: West Kelowna mayor

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West KelownainfrastructureTransportationVehiclesWinery