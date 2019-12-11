West Kelowna’s budget includes adding eight-new positions next year

If approved, the city will have added approximately 28 new employees in the past two years

The City of West Kelowna is looking to add approximately eight full-time workers to its payroll next year, on top of 20 new staff that were already hired in 2019.

Among the eight new positions, four will be added to the parks and recreation department while the city also intends to hire a new financial cashier clerk as well as an IT person. The new positions are expected to cost the city $883,000 next year.

According to chief financial officer Warren Everton, the 20 new staff hired in 2019 will cost the city around $2 million annually.

Everton said 2.8 per cent of the proposed 4.8 per cent proposed tax increase for West Kelowna households next year is to help cover costs associated with the 2019 hires.

“I did report that there would be affect on the 2020 budget, but council didn’t focus on that,” said Everton.

“Now, these costs are coming to fruition.”

According to the draft operating budget, the property tax increase will generate an additional $2.3 million in revenue next year and will bring the city’s total budget to $35.3 million for 2020.

Council is expected to approve its 2020-2024 financial plan next spring.

