West Kelowna’s Bull Mountain Adventure Park hopes to reopen in December

West Kelowna’s Bull Mountain Adventure Park is hoping to reopen this winter.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Bull Mountain owner Don Journeay took to social media to answer some important questions regarding the future of the resort. Journeay said despite some uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, he plans to reopen the mountain in mid-December.

“Last year, we were open by donation and for the most part that was a very expensive way to prove our concept, but it was still a success in many ways,” he said in an update on the resort’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, we were kiboshed by covid and had to cancel our spring plans, but it has not deterred us from pushing forward this year. I met with my volunteer Park planners this past weekend and we will definitely have the park up and going as well as skating, shows, events and a whole bunch more that I will announce as I get it sorted. I am working hard to get everything in place for an opening day of December 19th.”

In terms of season passes, Journeay said he does not plan to sell traditional passes due to the unknown regarding COVID-19.

”This pandemic is hard on us all, both emotionally and economically, and for me I have no idea what regulations will be in place come December,” said Journeay.

“So, my plan is to sell Bull bucks, no expiration, use them when you can for what you want, skating, board park, a snowcat ride, mountain biking or a concert next spring, etc, if we all support each other eventually we will get through this.”

Journeay welcomes all help for the public in getting things going as long as the resort gates are open. He is also looking for an office helper responsible for marketing and organizing. Those who are interested are asked to email bullmountainbc@gmail.com.

