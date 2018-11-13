photo: Paladin Security Facebook page

West Kelowna’s downtown security patrol extended

City staff have reported that there was a noticeable reduction in crime in October

With a successful trial now complete, the City will be extending the contract for security patrol of West Kelowna’s downtown until the end of December.

City staff reported to Council in October that there was a noticeable reduction in crime and mischief in the area during a two-month security patrol trial which began in August. This also meant a reduction in repair costs due to vandalism and a reduction in Bylaw enforcement demand in the area.

The City of West Kelowna hired Paladin Security to patrol the downtown area, particularly around public facilities like the Westbank Lions Hall and the Westbank Centre Transit Exchange during August and September. The trial was extended to the end of October, and now will run until the end of December. Patrols will continue into the late evening hours, seven days a week.

“Over the past few weeks I have been speaking with many residents and business owners in the downtown area of our community and the topic of security always comes up. The trial security patrol has, without a doubt, made a huge difference for these people,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. “The patrol puts eyes and ears on our downtown every day and, sometimes, it’s just that presence that can help keep the peace.”

Downtown safety and security remains one of West Kelowna Council’s priorities. Capitalizing on the experience Paladin Security brings, and working jointly with West Kelowna RCMP and West Kelowna Bylaw Enforcement, the patrols help ensure a safer downtown. Council will consider extending the downtown security patrol during its 2019 budget deliberations.

If you observe inappropriate behavior in Westbank Centre, please call Paladin Security at 250-681-1417.

To report a Bylaw infraction, call 778-797-8810.

To report a crime, call 911 or, for non-emergency complaints, call 250-768-2880.

