Interior Health says members of the public should protect themselves as local skies fill with smoke from wildfires. ���Capital News file

West Kelowna’s Evening Park Play Day moved indoors

The event was moved due to air quality

Due to the special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada, recreation and culture will be moving tonight’s ‘Evening Park Play Day’ indoors to the Mar Jok Elementary School Gym in West Kelowna.

Signage will be posted at Smith Creek Park, where the Evening Park Play Day was originally to take place. The Park Play Day program is a free, casual drop-in program for children and their parents/caregivers. Each Park Play Day provides a variety of fun activities for children from two years old to eight years old and adults to take part in including an active craft and lots of equipment to develop sport literacy skills.

Evening Park Play Day takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The City of West Kelowna will continue to monitor the air quality and will notify participants of any other program changes.

Check out the indoor activities that the City of West Kelowna has to offer. Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre offers daily Public Swim from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Stick and Puck starts next week at Royal LePage Place and Jim Lind Arena. Find the full schedule and more information on programs by visiting www.westkelownacity.ca/recguide.

