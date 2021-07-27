West Kelowna’s Gellatly roundabout set to open this week

The roundabout at Gellatly and Carrington Roads will open to drivers later this week as construction draws to a close.
The intersection is set to re-open permanently on Thursday (July 29) at around 6 p.m., the City of West Kelowna announced in a statement.
Final landscaping work will continue in the next few weeks but will have minimal traffic impact.
The $1.32 million roundabout project also included a three-metre-wide, paved multi-use path between Witt and Boucherie Roads, which is scheduled to be finished in September.
“This path will create a key connection between Westbank Centre and the waterfront, and includes minor in-stream storm work improvements to Smith Creek,” the city said.
@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.