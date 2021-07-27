West Kelowna’s Gellatly roundabout set to open this week

The road will be open permanently now that the project is complete

The roundabout at Gellatly and Carrington Roads will open to drivers later this week as construction draws to a close.

The intersection is set to re-open permanently on Thursday (July 29) at around 6 p.m., the City of West Kelowna announced in a statement.

Final landscaping work will continue in the next few weeks but will have minimal traffic impact.

The $1.32 million roundabout project also included a three-metre-wide, paved multi-use path between Witt and Boucherie Roads, which is scheduled to be finished in September.

“This path will create a key connection between Westbank Centre and the waterfront, and includes minor in-stream storm work improvements to Smith Creek,” the city said.

