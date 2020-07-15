Grizzli Winery is located at 2550 Boucherie Rd, West Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery aims to help people reconnect with community

The Summer Collectif Series begins July 25

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery is on the brink of launching its new summer collective series to help people reconnect with themselves and their community amid COVID-19.

The series is made up of various events and workshops lead by Okanagan influencers designed to take a few hours out of the day to reconnect with the community and to deepen skill sets.

Titled the Collectif, the series was borne out of Grizzli Winery’s desire to help people continuously grow and challenge themselves, especially during difficult times amid COVID-19.

Grizzli Winery has teamed up with some local mentors to deliver workshops such as yoga, mindfulness, ceramics, zumba, health and nutrition, and candle-making. The idea is to help bring some balance back in everyone’s lives, to take a breath, drink a glass of wine, and rediscover what the beautiful Okanagan has to offer.

READ MORE: United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

Below are just some of the Collectif options that will be offered. For detailed dates and times, please visit: grizzliwinery.com/collectif-series

Tuesdays

Outdoor Morning Restorative/Vinyasa Yoga with Pura Vida’s Noushi Fattahi, holistic nutrition practitioner/ yoga instructorpuravidanutrition.ca

Winedown Wednesdays

Includes Wine + Food Pairing classes by Grizzli, Mindfulness with Lucy Valnicek of Purely Lucy purelybeing.com, and Sound Healing with Jacob Pasterfield

Thursdays

Outdoor Morning Yoga with childminding led by the amazing instructors that brought you City Yoga X Kelownainstagram.com/cityyogaxkelowna

Fridays

Outdoor Evening Yoga with Nikki Jinks nikkijinks.com/about and her team of instructors that brought you City Yoga X Kelowna

Saturdays

Art Focus: Painting with Louise Lambert winecountrystudios.ca, Photography with Jennifer Hodder hodderphotography.com, Macramé with The Makery’s Leigh Stutter instagram.com/themakerykelowna, floral workshops with Sweet Elegance sweetelegance.ca , ceramics with Kiln 9 Ceramics kiln9ceramics.com , Candlemaking and Bee ecology and more. Followed by live music, food trucks and happy hour in the Vineyard Courtyard.

Sundays

Health and wellness seminars led by Dr. Alana Hendrickson, naturopathic physician dralanahendrickson.com and Pura Vida Nutrition holistic nutrition practitioner Noushi Fattahi puravidanutrition.ca

Outdoor Zumba with Roxana zumba.com/en-US/profile/roxana-horna/56349

Outdoor Tai Chi in the Vineyards with Nikolas Benedikt of Mountain Pathways Nei Gong & Qi Gongfacebook.com/MountainPathways

The Collectif launches July 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continues weekly until the end of the year.

READ MORE: Lifesaving Society urges caution after two drownings in Central Okanagan

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family rescued after flipping tube on Penticton channel
Next story
Quick response saves Keremeos home from blaze

Just Posted

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm likely linked to Kelowna outbreak, says Interior Health

A team of doctors, nurses and health investigators are at the Krazy Cherry Farm to test employees

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery aims to help people reconnect with community

The Summer Collectif Series begins July 25

Wet June, dry July: Okanagan on track for hot summer

Environment Canada said the summer and early fall will most likely be warmer than average

Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals

Couple from Westbank First Nation and men from Vernon, Kelowna and Shuswap named Honourary Fellows

Okanagan farm turns fruit into drink production

When residents support Farming Karma, they support local orchardists

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Lake Country motorhome fire deemed suspicious

Vehicle found fully engulfed Tuesday, July 14, just before 8:30 p.m.

COLUMN: A problem with the WE charity

Federal ethics commissioner investigating Trudeau for the third time

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Straight from DeHart

Space Centre Storage a family affair

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

Most Read