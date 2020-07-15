West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery aims to help people reconnect with community

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery is on the brink of launching its new summer collective series to help people reconnect with themselves and their community amid COVID-19.

The series is made up of various events and workshops lead by Okanagan influencers designed to take a few hours out of the day to reconnect with the community and to deepen skill sets.

Titled the Collectif, the series was borne out of Grizzli Winery’s desire to help people continuously grow and challenge themselves, especially during difficult times amid COVID-19.

Grizzli Winery has teamed up with some local mentors to deliver workshops such as yoga, mindfulness, ceramics, zumba, health and nutrition, and candle-making. The idea is to help bring some balance back in everyone’s lives, to take a breath, drink a glass of wine, and rediscover what the beautiful Okanagan has to offer.

Below are just some of the Collectif options that will be offered. For detailed dates and times, please visit: grizzliwinery.com/collectif-series

Tuesdays

Outdoor Morning Restorative/Vinyasa Yoga with Pura Vida’s Noushi Fattahi, holistic nutrition practitioner/ yoga instructorpuravidanutrition.ca

Winedown Wednesdays

Includes Wine + Food Pairing classes by Grizzli, Mindfulness with Lucy Valnicek of Purely Lucy purelybeing.com, and Sound Healing with Jacob Pasterfield

Thursdays

Outdoor Morning Yoga with childminding led by the amazing instructors that brought you City Yoga X Kelownainstagram.com/cityyogaxkelowna

Fridays

Outdoor Evening Yoga with Nikki Jinks nikkijinks.com/about and her team of instructors that brought you City Yoga X Kelowna

Saturdays

Art Focus: Painting with Louise Lambert winecountrystudios.ca, Photography with Jennifer Hodder hodderphotography.com, Macramé with The Makery’s Leigh Stutter instagram.com/themakerykelowna, floral workshops with Sweet Elegance sweetelegance.ca , ceramics with Kiln 9 Ceramics kiln9ceramics.com , Candlemaking and Bee ecology and more. Followed by live music, food trucks and happy hour in the Vineyard Courtyard.

Sundays

Health and wellness seminars led by Dr. Alana Hendrickson, naturopathic physician dralanahendrickson.com and Pura Vida Nutrition holistic nutrition practitioner Noushi Fattahi puravidanutrition.ca

Outdoor Zumba with Roxana zumba.com/en-US/profile/roxana-horna/56349

Outdoor Tai Chi in the Vineyards with Nikolas Benedikt of Mountain Pathways Nei Gong & Qi Gongfacebook.com/MountainPathways

The Collectif launches July 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continues weekly until the end of the year.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

