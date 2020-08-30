West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery to open art gallery

Randall Young’s ‘Layers of Time’ exhibit will be the first to be showcased on Sept. 24

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery is set to showcase its passion for art with the grand opening of its Art Gallery this September.

The Grizzli Winery experience will now extend beyond wine and aims to showcase some stellar local art. The Gallery will be located inside of its wine shop, which boasts one of Canada’s largest and most elegant tasting rooms. The Art Gallery will specialize in Okanagan works in a series of changing exhibitions that will rotate seasonally.

The first exhibit for Fall 2020 will feature local Okanagan artist Randall Young’s” ‘Layers of Time’, an exploration of the world around us through oil and acrylic painting; an evolution of themes and styles over his career.

Randall Young is a visual artist with roots in two provinces.

A childhood spent in the foothills of Alberta honed his deep appreciation of nature. He spent most summer weekends camping, fishing and hiking in the towering Rockies near Banff, Alberta, with his parents, brother and three sisters. This constant calming refuge rooted Randall’s great love and closeness to his family. His keen, observing eyes drank in the colors of nature and are poured upon the canvas landscapes, great beasts and riotous skies.

READ MORE: New Kelowna fitness studio takes unique approach to resistance training

Young left the foothills a few years ago. For a while, he stayed in the Crowsnest Pass where he developed a fond and strong bond with the arts community of those rugged, windy hamlets. Now making his home in the South Okanagan, Randall is continually inspired by the natural splendor of the region and the calm lifestyle. While enjoying an artistic exploration of the landscapes and local flavors, Randall Young creates with increasing exuberant personal expression.

The event is being held on Sept. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

There is free admission to the event but it is limited to 50 guests. To reserve a ticket visit Grizzli Winery’s tasting room, go to grizzliwinery.com, or call 250-769-6789.

READ MORE: Cause of Kelowna building fire deemed suspicious

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter