West Kelowna’s Ross Road to remain closed into school year

The road is home to Mount Boucherie Secondary School

The area of Ross Road which will remain closed. (Google)

Ross Road in West Kelowna will continue to be closed through the beginning of the school year.

The road is closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place for construction on sidewalks and storm sewer infrastructure. The anticipated opening date was meant to be late August.

Detours are still in place via Brentwood, Applewood and Ponderosa Roads for those trying to access City Hall, Mount Boucherie Secondary School, or Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.

Westbound transit stops within the work zone during construction also remain closed. Buses travelling west are being rerouted via Westgate and Cameron Roads.

READ MORE: Update: Citizen arrest leads to suspect in suspicious Kelowna house fire

READ MORE: Kelowna man waiting for answers from Swoop a month after Vegas flight cancelled

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.