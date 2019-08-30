West Kelowna’s Ross Road to remain closed into school year

Ross Road in West Kelowna will continue to be closed through the beginning of the school year.
The road is closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place for construction on sidewalks and storm sewer infrastructure. The anticipated opening date was meant to be late August.
Detours are still in place via Brentwood, Applewood and Ponderosa Roads for those trying to access City Hall, Mount Boucherie Secondary School, or Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.
Detour map for the Ross Road Closure in @WestKelownaCity. #westkelowna pic.twitter.com/bxOMXXhr9s
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) June 27, 2019
Westbound transit stops within the work zone during construction also remain closed. Buses travelling west are being rerouted via Westgate and Cameron Roads.
Transit map for the Ross Road closure in @WestKelownaCity. #westkelowna pic.twitter.com/b7duo9CjUl
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) June 27, 2019
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.