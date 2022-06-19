City of West Kelowna crews will be installing underground utilities and completing drainage work. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

City of West Kelowna crews will be installing underground utilities and completing drainage work. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna’s Stevens Road to close for construction

The road is expected to re-open by the morning of Saturday, June 25

Stevens Road, between Ross Road and the Westlake roundabout, will be closed for five days starting Monday (June 20).

City of West Kelowna crews will be installing underground utilities and completing drainage works as part of active transportation upgrades in the Shannon Lake Corridor.

Stevens Road is expected to re-open by the morning of Saturday, June 25, subject to weather conditions and contractor schedule changes.

Motorists travelling in the area may experience minor delays, reduced speeds and traffic pattern changes. All area businesses will remain open and signage will be placed in key locations. For businesses located within the work area, the contractor will coordinate access directly with these businesses as work progresses.

Transit, school bus, and access for emergency services will be maintained during the closure. Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use the Ross Road detour. Also, motorists travelling on Westlake Road are reminded to drive slowly and watch for turtles as it is migration season.

Over the next seven weeks, crews will also complete bike lane and sidewalk improvements on Stevens Road from Ross Road to the Westlake roundabout.

Read More: Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaConstruction

Previous story
Missing person in Okanagan Lake
Next story
‘Deepfakes’ and disinformation should fall under online hate law: advisory panel

Just Posted

Prince William, at left, is second in line to the British throne. What is the name of his oldest child? (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

(File photo) (File photo)
Missing person in Okanagan Lake

Josh Gorges, Raymond James (presenting sponsor) General Manager Erica Whiteley, and Black Comeau (left to right) (Photo - KGH Foundation/Contributed)
Bases loaded with NHL talent at Kelowna’s Homebase charity event

The search is on for Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ at Misson Creek in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog

Pop-up banner image ×