The home page of the new West Kelowna website, which launched in May. —Image: West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s website wins award

New-look website recognized at Web Marketing Association’s 2018 WebAward Competition

West Kelowna can now claim to have an award-winning website.

The City of West Kelowna’s recently-revamped website has won a Government Standard of Excellence Award at the Web Marketing Association’s 2018 WebAward Competition.

The association announced the winners of the 22nd annual WebAward Competition for website development Tuesday. Entries from 40 countries were judged in 96 industry categories. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology.

“It’s quite a pleasure to be recognized for website excellence, particularly since our website development team spent an intensive six-months building the site to be as responsive, intuitive and helpful for its users as possible,” said Kirsten Jones, communications supervisor for the City of West Kelowna.

“It is our top communication tool and our investment into ensuring users get the information they need quickly has certainly paid off.”

Related: New look web presence for West Kelowna

The city’s website, www.westkelownacity.ca, re-launched in May 2018 after a total revamp and the new look was developed in partnership with eSolutions Group.

The site features:

• A responsive design allowing users to effectively navigate the site while using any device

• A prominent, robust search function

• E-notification subscription service

• Online searchable directory of West Kelowna businesses

• Social media connectivity

Residents and local businesses are encouraged to join the 2,200 people who have already subscribed to the receive news and event notification feature on the website at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s website wins award

New-look website recognized at Web Marketing Association’s 2018 WebAward Competition

Kelowna mayoral challenger critical of city’s handling of downtown issues

Former city bylaw officer Bob Schewe accuses current council of taking city down “unacceptable” path

Motorcyclist injured in morning commute in Kelowna

Traffic was backed up briefly as the issue was dealt with.

Okanagan casino workers on their 10th week of strike action

Four more days of negotiations and there is still no deal for the union workers

Developers looking for opportunities outside of Kelowna

Lake Country is becoming a developer’s dream

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

Life is pretty “ruff” for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog from Vernon.

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

ATM destroyed by explosion at credit union in Salmon Arm

The downtown SASCU branch remains open as the front entrance is repaired

Most Read