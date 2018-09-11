West Kelowna’s website wins award

The home page of the new West Kelowna website, which launched in May. —Image: West Kelowna

West Kelowna can now claim to have an award-winning website.

The City of West Kelowna’s recently-revamped website has won a Government Standard of Excellence Award at the Web Marketing Association’s 2018 WebAward Competition.

The association announced the winners of the 22nd annual WebAward Competition for website development Tuesday. Entries from 40 countries were judged in 96 industry categories. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology.

“It’s quite a pleasure to be recognized for website excellence, particularly since our website development team spent an intensive six-months building the site to be as responsive, intuitive and helpful for its users as possible,” said Kirsten Jones, communications supervisor for the City of West Kelowna.

“It is our top communication tool and our investment into ensuring users get the information they need quickly has certainly paid off.”

The city’s website, www.westkelownacity.ca, re-launched in May 2018 after a total revamp and the new look was developed in partnership with eSolutions Group.

The site features:

• A responsive design allowing users to effectively navigate the site while using any device

• A prominent, robust search function

• E-notification subscription service

• Online searchable directory of West Kelowna businesses

• Social media connectivity

Residents and local businesses are encouraged to join the 2,200 people who have already subscribed to the receive news and event notification feature on the website at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

