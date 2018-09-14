Westbank bannock coffee house recognized by Expedia

Kekuli Cafe Coffee House’s bannock has been listed as a must try

Kekuli Cafe Coffee House’s Bannock Photo: Instagram

Westbank’s own Kekuli Cafe Coffee House has been recognized by Expedia on their Must Try Canadian Foods.

The popular wheat flour based bread that can be baked or fried that comes in flavours such as sugar, Skor and Saskatoon berry .

Kekuli’s has lived up to it’s motto “Don’t Panic… We Have Bannock!”

The Indigenous traditional treat is now getting world-wide recognition and a coveted spot on the ‘9 Must Try Canadian Foods’ list.

To read the full list of delicacies visit Expedia’s website.

