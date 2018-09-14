Westbank bannock coffee house recognized by Expedia

Westbank’s own Kekuli Cafe Coffee House has been recognized by Expedia on their Must Try Canadian Foods.
The popular wheat flour based bread that can be baked or fried that comes in flavours such as sugar, Skor and Saskatoon berry .
Kekuli’s has lived up to it’s motto “Don’t Panic… We Have Bannock!”
The Indigenous traditional treat is now getting world-wide recognition and a coveted spot on the ‘9 Must Try Canadian Foods’ list.
I took the bannock with maple glaze and pieces of walnut on top. With this, I had their Saskatoon berry tea, which I would also highly recommend. The bannock doughnut was amazing: unlike the bannock served with the burgers and tacos, this was fatter and fluffier and it was fried and crispy on the outside with a good maple taste. Very good.
To read the full list of delicacies visit Expedia’s website.
