Westbank Cemetery. (Photo. City of West Kelowna)

Westbank Cemetery scheduled for spring cleanup

The City of West Kelowna reminds for tidying of plots and markers

The City of West Kelowna is asking for plots at Westbank Cemetery to be tidied ahead of its annual spring cleaning.

The city would like people to clean up plots and markers ahead of March 31 when cleaning crews are expected to come in to maintain the grounds and deter invasive or overgrown weeds and plants.

“Despite operators’ best care and attention, machinery and tools can sometimes damage personal items. Therefore, friends and family are asked to remove sentimental ornaments and decorations, artificial flowers, vases, etc.,” reads the City of West Kelowna release.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s International Women’s Day dinner raises $13,000 for local charities

Left behind items will be held onsite for a minimum of 30 days.

Find out more at westkelownacity.ca/cemetery.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s International Women’s Day dinner raises $13,000 for local charities
Next story
Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

Just Posted

‘Hope that event will continue’: Canadian Hockey League addresses Memorial Cup in Kelowna

The CHL suspended all league play on March 12 amid coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19: Peachland Chamber cancels all events for ‘forseeable’ future

“This too shall pass and we will be better individuals and businesses because of it.”

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Construction of new Lake Country school on time and on budget: Official

H.S. Grenda Middle School is anticipated to open by Sept. of 2021

Iconic comedian Mike Dambra set to perform in Kelowna

The two events are still scheduled to occur despite COVID-19 outbreak

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

UPDATE: Jane Goodall, and possibly more Okanagan visits, cancelled due to COVID-19

Vernon Performing Arts Centre revisiting its earlier decision to continue with upcoming concerts and events

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

North Okanagan schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

District urging against non-essential travel, and for those who do, to stay home from school for 14 days

Plant experts to speak at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

First workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

Most Read