Westbank Centre townhomes approved: West Kelowna council briefs

The project is planned for 3746A Wetton Road

Conceptual rendering of 12 unit townhome project planned for 3746A Wetton Road. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)

West Kelowna council received a summary of the community’s feedback during public engagement that took place in February.

Second and third readings were also given to the 2023 to 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw.

The plan includes the Draft 2023 Budget which proposes a tax rate of 5.0 per cent, including 1.7 per cent to cover police services cost increases and 1.0 per cent allocated to critical infrastructure.

New utility rate amendments for 2023 were given first, second and third reading and will go forward for adoption at a future council meeting.:

A $17.70-per-quarter increase in Rose Valley water rates to cover anticipated capital and increased operating costs;

A $15.15-per-quarter increase in Powers Creek water rates to fund short-term debt to replace aging infrastructure and to cover increased operating costs at the treatment plant;

A $5.73-per-quarter increase in sewer rates, to build reserves and to fund debt for future infrastructure upgrades, half of this increase is projected costs from the Regional District of Central Okanagan which operates the wastewater treatment plant and series of lift stations and collector systems;

A $2.00-per-year reduction in waste management services fees, as a result of the internal cart purchase load being fully repaid.

Rezoning to allow a townhouse complex in Westbank Centre was approved.

The project is planned for 3746A Wetton Road. It includes 12 units in two buildings.

Five variances were approved for the development, including a siting exemption to accommodate balcony length, and maximum height for the building increased from 10 metres to a maximum of 13.7 metres.

