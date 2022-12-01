The Spland Road townhouse development was started in 2018. (Ntityix Development Corporation)

The Spland Road townhouse development was started in 2018. (Ntityix Development Corporation)

Westbank First Nation and Vancouver developer to rescue abandoned townhouse development

The project located at 700 Spland Road was left neglected in 2021 by the original developer

Westbank First Nation (WFN) has partnered with a Vancouver real estate developer to complete an abandoned townhouse development on WFN reserve land.

The unfinished, three-building development located at 700 Spland Road, was left neglected in 2021 when the original developer defaulted on lending obligations. The project was started in 2018.

Ntityix Development Corporation (NDC), a WFN company, and Hungerford Properties have teamed up to finish the development.

“This project has been in the talks since early 2022,” said Nelson Derickson, business development officer for NDC. “Hungerford and NDC have aligned values in sustainability and believe our partnership will offer value to the community.”

The 23-unit townhome project will contribute to the rental vacancy in Kelowna, and are expected to be on the market by spring 2023, according to a news release from NDC.

“Hungerford is always looking for meaningful projects,” says Susan Lee, senior marketing manager. “With founders Andrew and Michael Hungerford having Gwich’in heritage and being involved in the First Nations community, this partnership just made sense.”

