Westbank First Nation hosts BBQ for 2020 grads

(Left to right) Councillor Jordan Coble, Councillor Andrea Alexander, Chief Christopher Derickson and Councillor Lorrie Hogaboam at Westbank First Nation’s graduates’ barbecue. (Contributed)

Westbank First Nation’s Chief and council celebrated and honoured 25 local high school and post-secondary graduates at a barbecue on Tuesday, July 8.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2020. Education is a vital achievement and we lift our hands up to you in recognition of your hard work and dedication” said Chief Christopher Derickson. “We look forward to celebrating your future accomplishments as you take your next steps in your journey.”

Education remains a key focus of WFN and is recognized in the WFN Strategic Plan adopted by council earlier this year.

