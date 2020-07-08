(Left to right) Councillor Jordan Coble, Councillor Andrea Alexander, Chief Christopher Derickson and Councillor Lorrie Hogaboam at Westbank First Nation’s graduates’ barbecue. (Contributed)

Westbank First Nation hosts BBQ for 2020 grads

Twenty-five high school and post-secondary graduates were celebrated at a barbecue

Westbank First Nation’s Chief and council celebrated and honoured 25 local high school and post-secondary graduates at a barbecue on Tuesday, July 8.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2020. Education is a vital achievement and we lift our hands up to you in recognition of your hard work and dedication” said Chief Christopher Derickson. “We look forward to celebrating your future accomplishments as you take your next steps in your journey.”

Education remains a key focus of WFN and is recognized in the WFN Strategic Plan adopted by council earlier this year.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsGraduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Singh calls on Trudeau to address systemic racism in police forces
Next story
Kelowna Pride Society sponsors new live stream elevating underrepresented voices

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub set to reopen Friday

Gotham will be the second club to reopen in Kelowna amid COVID-19

Kelowna’s Rotary Club names new president

Lanetta Parry assumed the position effective July 1

Kelowna Pride Society sponsors new live stream elevating underrepresented voices

The new show launches on July 14 on Unicorn LIVE

City of Kelowna expands online services

Several changes rolled out on the city’s website this week

West Kelowna RCMP find deceased man in motorhome

Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it to help Canada amid the pandemic

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

RCMP search of Penticton motel room nets firearms, drug-trafficking related items

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 32 years old, and 27-year-old Paige Rist are facing charges

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

Straight from DeHart

KARAT Chocolate Boutique and Café has opened at 1526 Ellis St. across… Continue reading

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

Garage destroyed by flames in Salmon Arm

Residential structure fire at Canoe property quickly extinguished

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Most Read