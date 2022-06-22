Westbank First Nation issues water quality advisory for IR# 9. (Black Press file photo)

Westbank First Nation issues water quality advisory for some customers

Updates on the advisory can also be found on the Westbank First Nation website

A water quality advisory has been issued on Westbank First Nation (WFN) for the IR #9 water distribution system.

The current turbidity level is in the fair range of advisory levels, according to a release from WFN. Under a water quality advisory, consumers with weakened immune systems, and/or people who wish to take extra precautions should boil their water for one minute before using it for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth. An alternate source of safe water may also be used.

The advisory will be highlighted at the boundaries of IR # 9 on sign boards throughout the community. More information can be found on the Westbank First Nation website for regular updates on this situation.

Residential questions can be directed to the WFN Utilities Department at 250-707-3332. Commercial business questions can be directed to the First Nations Health Authority at 778-940-1142.

