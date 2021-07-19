The restrictions will allow the system to keep up with demand and gives it the ability to store water for future use. (Black Press file photo)

Westbank First Nation moving to Stage 2 water restrictions

Anyone caught watering outside of water regulations can be fined up to $300

Stage 2 water restrictions are now in effect for all Westbank First Nation (WFN) residents.

Even-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and Tuesdays and odd-numbered addresses may only water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Automatic irrigation is permitted to run from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days. Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. only on designated days. Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap, Thompson-Nicola ‘severely dry’ as drought kicks in

WFN can issue fines up to $300 to anyone watering outside of the water regulations.

“This allows the system to keep up with demands for clean drinking water, irrigation and commercial use, and gives it the ability to store water for future use,” said Westbank First Nation in a statement.

The restrictions come after the Okanagan region was moved to a Level 3 drought by the Okanagan Board Water Basin (OBWB) on Friday, July 16. The warm, dry spring and the unprecedented heat wave in June have stressed water sources and infrastructure, the OBWB said in a bulletin.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganWater

Previous story
Brenda Creek wildfire threatening sole power source for the west side of Okanagan Lake
Next story
2 arrested after allegedly trying to flee Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle

Just Posted

A photo of the construction site after the fallen crane’s removal on July 19, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)
Remainder of collapsed Kelowna crane dismantled, evacuation orders still in place

A group of students from Uruguay pose for a souvenir picture on the Olympic Rings set outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Olympic flame from Greece arrived in Japan Friday, even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games in four months is in doubt with more voices suggesting the games should to be postponed or canceled because of the worldwide virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Okanagan athletes, coach headed to Tokyo Olympics

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)
Brenda Creek wildfire threatening sole power source for the west side of Okanagan Lake

(Contributed)
2 arrested after allegedly trying to flee Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle