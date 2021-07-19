Westbank First Nation moving to Stage 2 water restrictions

Anyone caught watering outside of water regulations can be fined up to $300

Stage 2 water restrictions are now in effect for all Westbank First Nation (WFN) residents.

Even-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and Tuesdays and odd-numbered addresses may only water on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Automatic irrigation is permitted to run from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days. Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. only on designated days. Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

WFN can issue fines up to $300 to anyone watering outside of the water regulations.

“This allows the system to keep up with demands for clean drinking water, irrigation and commercial use, and gives it the ability to store water for future use,” said Westbank First Nation in a statement.

The restrictions come after the Okanagan region was moved to a Level 3 drought by the Okanagan Board Water Basin (OBWB) on Friday, July 16. The warm, dry spring and the unprecedented heat wave in June have stressed water sources and infrastructure, the OBWB said in a bulletin.

