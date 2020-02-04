The museum’s new location is at the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre (Photo courtesy of Sncəwips Heritage Museum)

Westbank First Nation opens renovated heritage museum at new location

The new Sncəwips Heritage Museum is three times larger than its predecessor

A new and improved Sncəwips Heritage Museum officially has opened at the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre on Westbank First Nation (WFN) land.

The larger museum opened Saturday, Feb. 1 in its new location. Originally it was located at Estates Square, also on WFN land, but it quickly outgrew that space.

READ MORE: Okanagan Heritage Museum to host Nsyilxcən event

With the bigger space, museum assistant Coralee Miller said more activities will be offered at the facility.

“The new museum will have larger exhibits for people to see,” she said. “More projects going on at the museum will also mean more tours for visitors.”

The new location is about three times larger than its predecessor and features a new gift shop.

Miller said there are other benefits at the new location.

“Since we’re in the shopping centre, we will have more foot traffic to the museum,” she said. “Our old locations was a little out of the way. We also received complaints that it was hard to find.”

The purpose of the museum is to preserve the heritage and natural history of the Syilx/Okanagan people, according to its website.

While already open, Miller said a grand opening event will take place in April to celebrate the museum’s new location.

