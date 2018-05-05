Westbank First Nation properties placed on evacuation alert

Eight homes on nation land are now on alert

Properties along McDougall Creek on Westbank First Nation land have been placed on evacuation alert.

Due to the significant increase in McDougall Creek levels and flow, eight properties within Westgate Village Mobile Home Park at 1880 Old Boucherie Road are being placed on evacuation alert, said a Central Okanagan Emergency Services news release.

Seven properties along McDougall Creek in West Kelowna were placed on evacuation alert yesterday.

The properties to be under the evacuation include:

42 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

43 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

44 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

45 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

46 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

47 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

48 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

49 – 1880 Old Boucherie Road

Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents, said the release.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts, however residents of the area near those on evacuation alert should be prepared to obey an evacuation order, if the situation evolves, said the release.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area and out of the water. Debris, culverts and low bridges along the upper portion of Hitchner Rd paired with the high water level makes it unsafe to pass downstream.

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map for a location nearest to you.

