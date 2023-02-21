Westbank First Nation sign. (Black Press file photo)

Westbank First Nation seeking more Indigenous inclusivity on regional board

The request is in a letter to the Regional District Central Okanagan board

Westbank First Nation (WFN) is asking the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) to explore options for making regional governance more inclusive of Indigenous peoples.

The request is in a letter to the RDCO board, which it will consider at its Feb. 23 regular meeting.

It’s in response to a reconciliation framework presentation made to WFN chief and council on Dec. 19, 2022.

The letter quotes article 5 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act which states, “Indigenous peoples have the right to maintain and strengthen their distinct political, legal, economic, social and cultural institutions, while retaining their right to participate fully, if they so choose, in the political, economic, social and cultural life of the State.”

The letter reads that WFN is committed to partnering with the RDCO and the province to explore what full and fair representation at the RDCO Board would look like as an item toward meaningful reconciliation.

