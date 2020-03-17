The learning centre with the new colours (Photo courtesy of Westbank First Nation)

Westbank First Nation take steps to protect community during COVID-19 pandemic

Events have been cancelled but community services remain open

While the country continues to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Westbank First Nation (WFN) is taking its own steps to remain cautious.

On March 16, the WFN council took measures to protect the community, staff and membership while the situation develops.

“Our primary concern is the health of our elders, community and staff,” said chief Christopher Derickson. “If we can work together to avoid non-essential gatherings, and continue to check in on one another, we hope to reduce the transmission curve on COVID-19.”

The Westbank First Nation have also made the following changes in response to local concerns:

  • All WFN events and programs have been cancelled until further notice;
  • Westbank’s Child Development Centre currently remains open, and we are closely monitoring the situation;
  • Travel outside Canada is not advised and has been restricted for WFN staff;
  • Those returning from international travel will be required to self-isolate for 14 days;
  • The WFN Government and Community Services buildings will remain open; and
  • Alternatives to in-person meetings, such as teleconferencing, is encouraged.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission closes day services

WFN said that it will continue to provide essential services, specifically through the following departments: Health Services; Utility Services; and Law Enforcement.

All precautionary measures will be followed to protect those who are required to provide services.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and patience through this unprecedented time,” said Derickson.

“Most importantly this is a time for our community to pull together and look out for each other’s wellbeing.”

